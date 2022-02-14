Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

SCSO searching for murder suspect believed to be armed and dangerous

Cameron Deshawn Westbrook wanted in Shelby County murder
Cameron Deshawn Westbrook wanted in Shelby County murder(SCSO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office released a mugshot Monday of a 21-year-old man wanted in connection to a murder in the Northaven area.

SCSO says Cameron Deshawn Westbrook is accused of murdering 30-year-old Andre Howell in front of a store called the Penny Pantry on Breckenwood Drive on Feb. 8.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous. If you see Westbrook, do not confront him or attempt to apprehend him.

Call SCSO at (901) 222-550 if you see him.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Deadly officer-involved shooting reported at NC Aldi
One man dead, another injured after shooting in Memphis
Woman in custody after man stabbed in Memphis
Gov. Lee Unveils New License Plate Design Picked by Tennesseans
State investigating issues with new Tennessee license plates
Family holds candlelight vigil for Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle
Loved ones of murdered Memphis mom and infant hold candlelight vigil in their honor
Young Dolph murder suspects represented by high profile attorneys
Young Dolph murder suspects represented by high profile attorneys

Latest News

Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas
LIVE @ 12:30 PM: Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson delivers final state of the state
Memphis shooting crime scene
Mid-South lawmaker looks to tackle Memphis gun violence after another weekend of deadly shootings
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas
Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson to deliver his last State of the State address
Mikeisha Lanier
Woman charged after making shooting threat at her child’s school