SCSO searching for murder suspect believed to be armed and dangerous

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office released a mugshot Monday of a 21-year-old man wanted in connection to a murder in the Northaven area.

SCSO says Cameron Deshawn Westbrook is accused of murdering 30-year-old Andre Howell in front of a store called the Penny Pantry on Breckenwood Drive on Feb. 8.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous. If you see Westbrook, do not confront him or attempt to apprehend him.

Call SCSO at (901) 222-550 if you see him.

