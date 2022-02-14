Murder warrant: Texas murder suspect says song told him to kill

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - The murder warrant for 32-year-old Allan Montemayor reveals information about the death of 21-year-old Cypress Ramos on Saturday morning.

The warrant says Ramos died after being struck with a hard object.

Ramos’ body was found locked in a storage unit in the 2700 block of North Frankford Ave. after a fire was reported by a neighbor.

The warrant reveals Lubbock Fire Rescue had to force entry into the storage unit because it was locked.

When firefighters put out the fire, they found Ramos’ body inside.

Lubbock Police were then called to the scene.

While police were on the scene, other officers were called to another location where Montemayor told other individuals there was a body in his storage unit and there was a fire.

The warrant states three people at the second location told officers Montemayor made the statement that he “f----- up.”

Using surveillance video, investigators were able to identify a truck belonging to Montemayor arriving at the storage unit.

Montemayor and someone else got out of the pickup and went into the storage unit.

They were there for about an hour and 20 minutes.

Then Montemayor walked out of the unit, locked it and drove away alone, the warrant revealed.

Montemayor initially told police he had not been at his “shop” since 6 p.m. on Feb. 11.

When police told him he was caught on camera, he then told police he was there with Cypress.

When he was asked what happened in the storage unit, the warrant says “he just kind of shrugged and said, ‘Isn’t it apparent?’”

He then told police he had been in the bathroom and when he came out he saw Cypress had set a fire.

He then said Cypress “came at him with a bat and from that point, it was either me or him,” the warrant shows.

Friends and family of Cypress Ramos say Ramos identified as female.

Police then told Montemayor they needed to collect his clothing and take some photographs of him.

When he removed his pants, investigators saw what appeared to be blood on his legs.

The spots were swabbed and collected as evidence.

Montemayor then told police he believed a song told him to kill the other individual but also believed that individual heard a song with instructions to kill Montemayor.

Montemayor is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center where he is held on a $500,000 bond for a charge of murder.

The Lubbock Fire Rescue investigators and Fire Marshal say the fire is classified as criminal and the investigation is ongoing.

LFR discovered a body after putting out a fire inside a North Frankford storage unit on Feb. 12, 2022. (KCBD NewsChannel 11)

Copyright 2022 KCBD/Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.