MLGW restores power to 99% of customers following ice storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) says it has restored power to 99% of customers who lost it after an ice storm battered Memphis a week and a half ago.

But Sunday, about 2,000 homes and businesses remained without power.

The utility blames “extensive equipment damage.”

“We continue to move forward, continue to make progress. We see and know this continues to be very taxing on our customers who have yet to be restored,” said J.T. Young, the president and CEO of MLGW.

Some customers say the outage should have never been as widespread or lasted for so long. How to prevent it in the future will be a major focus of conversation when MLGW leaders appear before the Memphis City Council Tuesday.

It’s the second year in a row a winter storm has crippled MLGW.

Following a winter storm last February, the utility asked customers to conserve and boil their drinking water for several days to make sure it wasn’t contaminated after water mains broke and pumping wells gave out.

When it comes to preventing power outages, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says one idea seems to work in places that have tried it.

“The one that really helps cities live through these frozen trees and branches falling and destroying lines is to put the lines underground,” said Strickland.

Strickland says burying lines underground would cost between $6 billion and $8 billion. He says the money could be raised in a couple of different ways.

One way is by raising rates, meaning MLGW customers would pay more on their monthly bills.

That’s what Anaheim, California did in the 1990s when they added a 4% surcharge to monthly electric bills to pay for putting all of their city’s powerlines underground, a process set to take 50 years.

Strickland says another way to raise the money is for the City of Memphis, which owns MLGW, to sell it with all proceeds going toward construction.

Strickland says he’s not advocating for this but says it’s a conversation worth having.

“We need to have that discussion in our community,” said Strickland. “Are we ready to make a significant move?”

In addition to the high cost, the U.S. Department of Energy says lines buried underground could still be vulnerable to flooding and could fail due to equipment issues or lightning.

