Mid-South lawmaker looks to tackle Memphis gun violence after another weekend of deadly shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need your help after shootings across the Bluff City turn deadly over the weekend.

From Friday morning to Sunday afternoon, four different shootings left three people dead and three others injured, recovering in the hospital since we last checked.

A Friday morning shooting on North Hollywood street left one man dead and another person in custody.

Police are searching for three suspects after one man died and another was injured Saturday night. Police say it happened in the 3600 block of Eglesfield just before 8 p.m. They’re searching for three suspects in this case.

On Sunday afternoon, two shootings occurred within three hours of each other.

One on Griffith Place that left one man dead and another on Rainwood that left one man in critical condition. There’s no information on the suspects involved in either of those two shootings.

If there is anyone with information that could help police in their investigations, they’re asked to call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

A Mid-South leader is trying to find a solution to deadly gun violence that plagues Memphis and dozens of other cities across the country.

Her answer to the problem? Treating gun violence as a public health crisis.

House Bill 1830 would ask the state health and education departments to generate research on the effects of gun violence in Tennessee communities.

It would also create programs to teach children conflict resolution methods that don’t involve guns.

State representative London Lamar (D) TN-91, is behind the bill. She says it’s important to take a proactive approach to this issue.

“We’re not really addressing many of the things that lead up to violent gun crime,“ said Lamar. ”And so, what we want to do is take proactive and preventative measures that can reduce gun crime and incentivize other departments to take initiatives to allow individuals to mitigate many of the circumstances that put you in a position to engage in violent crime.”

She went on to say some people don’t know how to solve and communicate their problems and turn to violence to solve issues. She believes a bill like this could help mitigate conflict.

Lamar is scheduled to present the bill before the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee on Wednesday.

