Man dead following Memphis shooting
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting.
The shooting happened Sunday afternoon on Griffith Place and left one man dead. His identity has not been released.
No suspect information is available.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
