Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man dead following Memphis shooting

(WGCL File photo)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon on Griffith Place and left one man dead. His identity has not been released.

No suspect information is available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Gov. Lee Unveils New License Plate Design Picked by Tennesseans
State investigating issues with new Tennessee license plates
Young Dolph murder suspects represented by high profile attorneys
Young Dolph murder suspects represented by high profile attorneys
Deadly officer-involved shooting reported at NC Aldi
One man dead, another injured after shooting in Memphis
East Memphis residents repeatedly report downed wires
Residents in East Memphis repeatedly try to report downed live wires
Jackson State will return for one final Southern Heritage Classic
“We have a contract,” Southern Heritage Classic founder responds to JSU announcing return to Memphis in 2022

Latest News

MLGW works to get power restored to all customers
MLGW restores power to 99% of customers following ice storm
Man in critical condition after Memphis shooting
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas
Fiscal session likely last one for Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson