Man dead following Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon on Griffith Place and left one man dead. His identity has not been released.

No suspect information is available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

At 3:23 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 891 Griffith Place with a male shot. The victim did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. No suspect information. This is an ongoing investigation. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 14, 2022

