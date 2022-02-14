Man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend while driving before crash

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A man is behind bars after he is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend while driving down the road.

Tate County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at Veazey Road Sunday afternoon. Deputies say when they arrived on scene, the driver and a toddler passenger were found uninjured but an adult passenger was deceased.

Investigators says the victim, Larhonda Jackson had died from an apparent gunshot wound to the torso.

According to preliminary investigation, the driver, Demarcus Wooten and Jackson got into an argument while driving down the road and the argument escalated to a gun being discharged, says sheriff’s office.

Wooten has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and is being held in the Tate County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.