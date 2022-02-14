Shelby County offering free masks at EMA warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As health experts continue to recommend masking up, Shelby County leaders are reminding you they have you covered.

Free masks are available for pickup Monday through Friday at the Shelby County Emergency Management warehouse on Haley Road. Pickup is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The free masks were purchased with a portion of Shelby County’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said, “Once again, we are happy to see these new federal dollars used to help slow the spread of COVID and continue our recovery from the pandemic.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages masking to slow the spread of this highly transmissible viru.s.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.