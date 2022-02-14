Former Memphis Tiger Darrell Henderson and Rams win Super Bowl LVI

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl Champions, which means we have another Super Bowl champ in the Mid-South.

Former Memphis Tiger and South Panola’s all-time leading rusher, Darrell Henderson, won a ring as the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56.

He’s the 14th Tiger to win a Super Bowl. Henderson finished with 4 carries for 7 yards and 3 catches for 43 yards in his first game back from a knee injury that kept him out for the last five games. He went from the all-time leading rusher at South Panola High School, second in total rushing yards at Memphis, and now a Super Bowl champ with the Rams.

With a team built to win, quarterback Matthew Stafford’s first year in Los Angeles won in his first Super Bowl appearance after spending 12 years in Detroit. Head coach Sean McVay became the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl at 36 years old.

