Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Former Memphis Tiger Darrell Henderson and Rams win Super Bowl LVI

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl Champions, which means we have another Super Bowl champ in the Mid-South.

Former Memphis Tiger and South Panola’s all-time leading rusher, Darrell Henderson, won a ring as the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56.

He’s the 14th Tiger to win a Super Bowl. Henderson finished with 4 carries for 7 yards and 3 catches for 43 yards in his first game back from a knee injury that kept him out for the last five games. He went from the all-time leading rusher at South Panola High School, second in total rushing yards at Memphis, and now a Super Bowl champ with the Rams.

With a team built to win, quarterback Matthew Stafford’s first year in Los Angeles won in his first Super Bowl appearance after spending 12 years in Detroit. Head coach Sean McVay became the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl at 36 years old.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Gov. Lee Unveils New License Plate Design Picked by Tennesseans
State investigating issues with new Tennessee license plates
Young Dolph murder suspects represented by high profile attorneys
Young Dolph murder suspects represented by high profile attorneys
Deadly officer-involved shooting reported at NC Aldi
One man dead, another injured after shooting in Memphis
East Memphis residents repeatedly report downed wires
Residents in East Memphis repeatedly try to report downed live wires
Jackson State will return for one final Southern Heritage Classic
“We have a contract,” Southern Heritage Classic founder responds to JSU announcing return to Memphis in 2022

Latest News

Former Memphis Tiger Darrell Henderson and Rams win Super Bowl LVI
Former Memphis Tiger Darrell Henderson and Rams win Super Bowl LVI
Jackson State will return for one final Southern Heritage Classic
“We have a contract,” Southern Heritage Classic founder responds to JSU announcing return to Memphis in 2022
Darrell Henderson represents the Mid-South on Super Bowl Sunday
Former Memphis Tiger to take the field in Super Bowl 56
Former Memphis Tiger to take the field in Super Bowl 56