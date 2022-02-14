Dry & warm through midweek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -After a cold start temperatures will rebound into the 50s and lower 60s this afternoon. Today will be the start of warmer afternoon temperatures through midweek. This evening will be clear with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 59 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light South wind and lows in mid to the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 MPH.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds will begin to increase on Wednesday and skies will become mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower by the evening along with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows near 60. A cold front will arrive on Thursday, so it will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms, highs in the mid 60s, and lows falling into the upper 20s. Friday will be mostly sunny and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows in the 40s. Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

