Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Dry & warm through midweek

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -After a cold start temperatures will rebound into the 50s and lower 60s this afternoon. Today will be the start of warmer afternoon temperatures through midweek. This evening will be clear with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 59 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light South wind and lows in mid to the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 MPH.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds will begin to increase on Wednesday and skies will become mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower by the evening along with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows near 60. A cold front will arrive on Thursday, so it will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms, highs in the mid 60s, and lows falling into the upper 20s. Friday will be mostly sunny and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows in the 40s. Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Deadly officer-involved shooting reported at NC Aldi
One man dead, another injured after shooting in Memphis
Woman in custody after man stabbed in Memphis
Gov. Lee Unveils New License Plate Design Picked by Tennesseans
State investigating issues with new Tennessee license plates
Family holds candlelight vigil for Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle
Loved ones of murdered Memphis mom and infant hold candlelight vigil in their honor
Young Dolph murder suspects represented by high profile attorneys
Young Dolph murder suspects represented by high profile attorneys

Latest News

Warm for now but rain and cooler temps by the end of the week
Monday midday First Alert Forecast
BB
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather 2/14
WMC First Alert Weather
Sunshine & a warming trend for a few days
Sunday evening weather update
Cold night ahead followed by a quick warm up to start the week