Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Drug Task Force seizes over 60 pounds of illegal drugs in Gibson Co.

Drug seizure in Gibson Co
Drug seizure in Gibson Co(West Tennessee Drug Task Force)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (WMC) - The West Tennessee Drug Task Force announced Monday they’ve made the largest meth bust in Gibson County history.

West Tennessee Drug Task Force director Johnie Carter says Madison County deputies pulled over a Mercedes Saturday night. When driver provided his driver’s license, deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver fled from the scene at a high rate of speed.

Madison county deputies called Humboldt police to check the registered address of Mercedes driver. Humboldt officers went to Vine Street where they made contact with the resident. Officers made observations leading them to call the Drug Task Force for assistance.

Carter said on Sunday morning, Task Force agents served the search warrant to the address and located drugs in the home and inside a vehicle parked outside.

Agents seized numerous illegal drugs, including four ounces of cocaine, 30 pounds of marijuana and 35 pounds of methamphetamine.

Shwanna Hunt, 37, was arrested and charged with multiple drug felonies.

Carter says he believes this is the largest meth seizure in the history of Gibson County and quite possibly the entire 28th Judicial District.

“Our West Tennessee Drug Task Force Agents with the 28th Judicial District have once again done an outstanding job with disrupting drug dealers and drug traffickers. This is one of the biggest meth busts I can recall ever happening in Gibson County. The West Tennessee Drug Trask Force is made of the 28th, 29th, and 30th Judicial Districts and we are committed to disrupting, dismantling, and destroying illegal drug operations.”, says 28th Judicial District Attorney Frederick Agee

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas said, “This case is a perfect example of how effective our Drug Task Force is in the 28th Judicial District. This dedicated unit is making a huge difference in our community and I’m proud to have been participating in the Task Force since becoming Sheriff. Thanks to all the Agents for their hard work on this case.”

Hunt has since been released on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Deadly officer-involved shooting reported at NC Aldi
One man dead, another injured after shooting in Memphis
Woman in custody after man stabbed in Memphis
Gov. Lee Unveils New License Plate Design Picked by Tennesseans
State investigating issues with new Tennessee license plates
Family holds candlelight vigil for Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle
Loved ones of murdered Memphis mom and infant hold candlelight vigil in their honor
Young Dolph murder suspects represented by high profile attorneys
Young Dolph murder suspects represented by high profile attorneys

Latest News

Demarcus Wooten
Man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend while driving before crash
Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S....
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it's time to strengthen CPSC recall power
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas
Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson delivers his last State of the State address