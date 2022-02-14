COVID-19 vaccinations increase in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 vaccinations are increasing in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Health Department reported as of Feb.13, 555,555 people in the county are vaccinated. It’s an increase from 555,186 reported last week.

The average vaccinations per day over the last seven days is 433. The county’s goal is 700,000 people vaccinated. Shelby County has reached 79.4% of that goal.

From Feb. 6 through Feb. 12, the average reported COVID-19 cases per day was 355.

For more data on COVID-19 cases and vaccinations, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.