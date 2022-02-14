Advertise with Us
COVID-19 vaccinations increase in Shelby County(Source: Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 vaccinations are increasing in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Health Department reported as of Feb.13, 555,555 people in the county are vaccinated. It’s an increase from 555,186 reported last week.

The average vaccinations per day over the last seven days is 433. The county’s goal is 700,000 people vaccinated. Shelby County has reached 79.4% of that goal.

From Feb. 6 through Feb. 12, the average reported COVID-19 cases per day was 355.

For more data on COVID-19 cases and vaccinations, click here.

