Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Chicago woman facing charges after I-40 traffic stop yields 2 kilos of cocaine

Chicago woman facing charges after traffic stop yields 2 kilos of cocaine
Chicago woman facing charges after traffic stop yields 2 kilos of cocaine(Source: Shelby County DA's Office)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop on I-40.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, 47-year-old Jamila Akita-Odebor of Chicago, Illinois was driving a rental car when she was stopped Thursday on I-140 at the Fayette and Shelby County line.

Authorities say cocaine was found hidden in the car. The drug shipment of 4.4 pounds has a wholesale street value near $70,000.

The West Tennessee Drug Task Force says Akita-Obedor also had small amounts of ecstasy, methamphetamine, and marijuana in the car. It’s believed the contraband was being taken to Ohio from Texas.

Akita-Odebor was taken to the Fayette County Jail.

Chicago woman facing charges after traffic stop yields 2 kilos of cocaine
Chicago woman facing charges after traffic stop yields 2 kilos of cocaine(Source: Shelby County DA's Office)

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Deadly officer-involved shooting reported at NC Aldi
One man dead, another injured after shooting in Memphis
Woman in custody after man stabbed in Memphis
Gov. Lee Unveils New License Plate Design Picked by Tennesseans
State investigating issues with new Tennessee license plates
Cameron Deshawn Westbrook wanted in Shelby County murder
SCSO searching for murder suspect believed to be armed and dangerous
Family holds candlelight vigil for Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle
Loved ones of murdered Memphis mom and infant hold candlelight vigil in their honor

Latest News

NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Shelby County offering free masks at EMA warehouse
Drug seizure in Gibson Co
Drug Task Force seizes over 60 pounds of illegal drugs in Gibson Co.