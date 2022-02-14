Chicago woman facing charges after I-40 traffic stop yields 2 kilos of cocaine

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop on I-40.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, 47-year-old Jamila Akita-Odebor of Chicago, Illinois was driving a rental car when she was stopped Thursday on I-140 at the Fayette and Shelby County line.

Authorities say cocaine was found hidden in the car. The drug shipment of 4.4 pounds has a wholesale street value near $70,000.

The West Tennessee Drug Task Force says Akita-Obedor also had small amounts of ecstasy, methamphetamine, and marijuana in the car. It’s believed the contraband was being taken to Ohio from Texas.

Akita-Odebor was taken to the Fayette County Jail.

Chicago woman facing charges after traffic stop yields 2 kilos of cocaine (Source: Shelby County DA's Office)

