Changes in the works to increase safety for bicyclists, pedestrians in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is working on improving busy intersections. One, in particular, is near the entrance to Shelby Farms.

At the corner of Walnut Grove and Farm Road near the entrance to Shelby Farms, there’s a white bike. It’s a memorial in honor of cyclist Arnold Castro who died in November 2020 while waiting to cross the intersection.

Over the last year, the City of Memphis, the Memphis Hightailers Bicycle Club, and Shelby Parks Conservancy have been working together to improve the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians at the busy intersection.

“Over the last year we have gone through a design process where we have just about wrapped up construction documents and we expect to go to construction this summer,” said Nicholas Oyler, Bikeway & Pedestrian Program Manager for the City of Memphis.

The plan includes removing the left turn lane from Walnut Grove onto southbound Farm Road, adding rumble strips for drivers coming off Walnut Grove headed north on Farm Road, and an elevated crosswalk in that same stretch.

Oyler says on average, a couple hundred people cross the intersection on a daily basis. One of them is Tulio Bertorini.

“In the past year, I’ve probably ridden that intersection probably a dozen times,” said Bertorini.

During those times, Bertorini says the biggest safety concern is drivers.

“You know, drivers not paying attention or on their phones, or texting, or speeding. Those are the main things there,” said Bertorini.

Bertorini is president of the Memphis Hightailers Bicycle Club and has been part of the discussions with the city. He’s glad officials are open-minded.

“I think it’s great the city’s been involved. You know, we reached out to them, I want to say maybe two years ago, actually before the crash happened to see what we can do to make that intersection safer. And the city’s been really open to collaborating with us and other organizations,” said Bertorini.

The changes are expected to begin in mid-July and be done by the fall.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.