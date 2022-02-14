Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson to deliver his last State of the State address

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson starting a farewell tour this week giving his last State of the State address Monday afternoon.

Hutchinson is serving his last year as Arkansas governor. The position will change hands after the midterm election in November and term limits bar him from running for governor again.

As part of his remaining duties, Hutchinson is expected to highlight the COVID-19 pandemic and initiatives for the state’s fiscal budget during his final State of the State.

The address comes as the state has seen a drop in new COVID-19 cases and in hospitalizations that were caused by the spread of the omicron variant. Hutchinson also recently won approval for the state’s largest-ever tax cut plan.

On Monday, he is expected to talk about his proposal for a $6 billion budget in the upcoming fiscal session, pay raises for state troopers and to ease the state’s waiting list for services for people with developmental disabilities.

Hutchinson has also said he wants to use the state’s budget surplus to pay for nearly 500 more beds in the state’s prison system.

The project will cost between $60 million and $100 million.

Hutchinson and legislative leaders say they want to keep the session’s focus on the budget. However other state lawmakers have agendas of their own that are non-budget related and will likely end up on his desk sometime before he leaves office.

Some legislators are on restricting abortion and creating a law modeled after Texas’ abortion ban which leaves enforcement up to private citizens.

Hutchinson has said the state should wait to see what happens in the United States Supreme Court, which is expected to issue a ruling this year on Mississippi’s law that bans abortions at 15 weeks.

Lawmakers also plan to put limits on how race is taught in schools.

Other bills can be considered if there’s two-thirds support from lawmakers in both chambers.

The address is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the state capitol in Little Rock.

