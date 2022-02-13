Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Suspect in custody after woman stabbed in Memphis

(WDBJ)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is in custody after a woman was stabbed in Memphis Saturday night.

The woman was stabbed in the 3500 block of Weaver. Officers responded to the scene at 8:39 p.m. Police say a female suspect was taken into custody.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

