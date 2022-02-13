Suspect in custody after woman stabbed in Memphis
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is in custody after a woman was stabbed in Memphis Saturday night.
The woman was stabbed in the 3500 block of Weaver. Officers responded to the scene at 8:39 p.m. Police say a female suspect was taken into custody.
The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.