Suspect in custody after woman stabbed in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is in custody after a woman was stabbed in Memphis Saturday night.

The woman was stabbed in the 3500 block of Weaver. Officers responded to the scene at 8:39 p.m. Police say a female suspect was taken into custody.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

At 8:39 pm, MPD responded to a wounding at 3526 Weaver with a male stabbed. The victim was xported to ROH critical. Officers have a female suspect in custody. The investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 13, 2022

