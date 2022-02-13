Advertise with Us
Person dead after firefighters, volunteers respond to grain bin rescue

Several area fire departments worked this week as a man was trapped in a grain bin in the...
Several area fire departments worked this week as a man was trapped in a grain bin in the Brinkley area.(Source: Brinkley Fire Department Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
WHEATLEY, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was killed and another person was helped to safety after soybeans caved in inside a grain bin Friday, according to Brinkley Fire Chief Mark Hamner.

Emergency crews and firefighters from several area departments spent five hours Friday attempting to rescue a man trapped in a grain bin.

Hamner said authorities got a call around 3 p.m., Feb. 11 about the cave-in. He said two men were working in a grain bin, when the soybeans gave way.

One man was able to get out, Hamner said, while the other man went under the beans.

According to a Facebook post from the Wynne Fire Department, Wynne firefighters, along with Brinkley, Palestine, Wheatley, and Forrest City firefighters, and farmers worked at the scene to help the man, whose name was not released.

Yesterday we assisted Wheatley FD, Brinkley FD, Forrest City FD, Palestine FD, and City of Wheatley workers and many...

Posted by Wynne Fire Department on Saturday, February 12, 2022

A Facebook post from the Brinkley Fire Department noted it took working together to help the man.

“A call that no dept wants to receive that a young man was trapped in a grain bin. Brinkley Firemen along with Wheatley, Palestine, Forrest City, and Wynne and not to forget the police, medical and farmers who worked several hours on the scene for this recovery. We thank each one of you for the teamwork and commitment it took for this job,” the post noted.

Hamner said departments go through training for emergencies like the one Friday and that the emergency was tough for everyone involved. He said that his department has a mutual aid agreement with surrounding departments and that everyone is willing to help one another in a trying situatoin.

