One man dead, another injured after shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Memphis Saturday night.

Police responded to the shooting at 7:42 p.m. in the 3600 block of Eglesfield.

One suspect was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. A second victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspects are males and were wearing dark clothing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

At 7:42 pm, MPD responded to a shooting at 3660 Eglesfield with 2 males shot. One male was xported to ROH non-critical, and a second male was xported to ROH critical where he was pronounced deceased. Responsible are 3 black males in dark clothing. The investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 13, 2022

