One man dead, another injured after shooting in Memphis

Deadly officer-involved shooting reported at NC Aldi
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Memphis Saturday night.

Police responded to the shooting at 7:42 p.m. in the 3600 block of Eglesfield.

One suspect was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. A second victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspects are males and were wearing dark clothing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

