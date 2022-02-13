New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new drive-thru site in North Memphis is now open.

The site is at Gethsemane Gardens Church of God in Christ on Vollintine Avenue.

The Shelby County Health Department says the location was chosen to make testing more accessible to residents in the northern part of the city and county.

The testing site is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Testing is free and no insurance or appointment is required.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.