New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens in North Memphis

(CBS News)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new drive-thru site in North Memphis is now open.

The site is at Gethsemane Gardens Church of God in Christ on Vollintine Avenue.

The Shelby County Health Department says the location was chosen to make testing more accessible to residents in the northern part of the city and county.

The testing site is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Testing is free and no insurance or appointment is required.

