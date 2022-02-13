Man in critical condition after Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Memphis Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the shooting on Rainwood at around 1 p.m.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment. No suspect information is available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

