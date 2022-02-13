Man in critical condition after Memphis shooting
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Memphis Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to the shooting on Rainwood at around 1 p.m.
The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment. No suspect information is available.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
