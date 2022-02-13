Loved ones of murdered Memphis mom and infant hold candlelight vigil in their honor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday evening was emotional for the family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle.

Outside the home where the Hoyles once lived in Whitehaven on Windcrest Road, several dozen loved ones braved sub-freezing temperatures to pay their respects at a candlelight vigil.

We’re in Whitehaven where the family of #DanielleHoyle and #KennedyHoyle are holding a candlelight vigil in their memory. Hear more from family tonight at 10 on @WMCActionNews5. pic.twitter.com/3W8XjISMel — Parker King (@King_Reports) February 12, 2022

“It’s a lot of love, and right now I really need it,” said April Campbell, Hoyle’s mother and Kennedy’s grandmother.

Campbell is still fresh off the court appearance of 25-year-old Brandon Isabelle.

Isabelle is Hoyle’s boyfriend and Kennedy’s father and has been charged with their deaths after confessing to police that he shot Hoyle Tuesday night and later threw 2-day-old baby Kennedy in the Mississippi River.

“You know, I still haven’t processed it, that I have to really bury my baby next week,” Campbell said. “The closer it gets, the more I feel suffocated. I can’t describe it. I just don’t want to bury them. I shouldn’t have to bury them. They are supposed to be burying me.”

The vigil featured a balloon release and an original poem, which was read in part, “from that bullet that entered my mother’s head, that cold river you threw me in. It certainly didn’t have to end this way. Why, daddy? Why?”

Hoyle left behind another daughter, a 9-year-old.

Getting her through this time is one reason that’s going to keep getting Campbell out of bed for the near future.

“I’m fixing to go ahead and get her in counseling, get her into more school activities, just trying to keep her mind busy,” Campbell said. “I think this is going to stick with her for a while because she really misses her mom.”

Isabelle pled not guilty to the charges against him on Monday. His next court appearance is Monday at 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, Campbell and the Hoyles’ family will be having Hoyle and Kennedy’s funeral this coming Saturday.

