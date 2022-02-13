A cold start but temperatures will rise over the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s a cold start across the Mid-South as many will wake up to temps in the 20s early this morning. Skies will be mostly sunny today and winds will be out of the southwest this afternoon which will allow highs to fair much warmer than yesterday although still chilly. A weak front will move through today and it won’t give us rain but it will reinforce the cold air for tonight with temperatures back in the 20s. By Valentine’s Day it will be much warmer and the warming trend will continue through midweek.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s along with a southwesterly wind at 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with lows in the low to mid 20s and light wind.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows near 60. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy and much cooler with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Right now the weekend looks dry with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s both days.

