Cold night ahead followed by a quick warm up to start the week

By Ron Childers
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cold air remains in place keeping temperatures well below average overnight, but a southerly flow tomorrow will allow temperatures to warm well above average to start the work week.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light North wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 50s to near 60.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light South wind and lows in the upper 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will become mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower by the evening along with high temperatures near 70 and overnight lows near 60. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms, highs in the mid 60s, and lows falling into the upper 20s. Friday will be mostly sunny and much cooer with highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30.

NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows in the 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

