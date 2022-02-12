Residents in East Memphis repeatedly try to report downed live wires

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW customers in East Memphis are wondering what constitutes an “emergency” for utility companies.

They say they called MLGW’s emergency hotline repeatedly to report a downed line after last Thursday’s ice storm. And after a neighborhood cat was killed by the live wire on Monday, they called again only to be told the utility company had no one to send out.

“I am angry. I’m upset. I’m hurt,” the cat’s owner, Gee Sharp said.

Sharp is heartbroken after finding out her beloved orange tabby, Mama Kitty, was electrocuted in her neighbor’s yard.

“I called the emergency line and spoke with a human being,” she said, “who said yes, she could see by her records that the line had been reported. And I asked why hasn’t anything been done about it, my cat was killed. She told me ‘I understand, I’m so sorry, but we don’t have the manpower’. This enraged me because an animal died and people could be next.”

When Mark Noble found Mama Kitty in his backyard, the line was still hot and a danger to him.

“It was reported as a live wire and there really didn’t seem to be any urgency,” he said. “There just didn’t seem to be any urgency on the part of MLGW to come out and take care of it.”

Mark’s wife, Mandy, said it was mortifying to find Gee’s cat, and terrifying thinking her husband was in harm’s way, too.

“Mark almost walked into the line before he realized what was happening and saw the cat,” she said, “We kept leaving our gate open so MLGW could get in and nobody ever showed up.”

The Nobles worried that another animal, or worse, a human was going to get injured or killed. Their yard backs up to Harding Academy’s baseball and tennis courts.

“We have kids that will jump the fence sometimes,” said Mandy, “or come into our backyard to retrieve baseballs or tennis balls.”

During Wednesday’s restoration update, MLGW president J.T. Young was asked about all the fallen live wires across the city.

“The best way to stay safe around any downed lines,” said Young, “is do not touch it, do not come into contact with it in any way. Call us. Call our emergency line and report it.”

Gee Sharp’s focus now is on caring for Mama Kitty’s offspring, and pushing for change at MLGW.

“I just think they should take a look at it,” she said, “and be accountable in some form, to say we’re going to make this right, tighten our ship and do things better next time.”

Adding to their frustration, neighbors said a crew came out and restored power to the Noble’s house, but left that live wire untouched. They said the next crew that came out told them the first crew should have performed a walk-through of the area to double-check that nothing, like a live wire, was missed.

If you need to report a downed line, call the MLGW Emergency Hotline at 901-528-4465.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.