Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Cold front tonight brings much colder temperatures for the weekend

By Ron Childers
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After an unseasonably warm end to the week an unseasonably colder weekend is ahead as a cold front ushers a very cold Canadian airmass into the Mid-South. Fortunately, the cold snap won’t last long and will be followed by a quick warm up next week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, a North wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and overnight lows in the mid 30s to near 40.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a slight chance of a wintry mix or flurries, a North wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and temperatures falling into the mid 30s by afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Decreasing Clouds with a light Northeast wind and lows in the low to mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows near 30.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows near 60. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy and much cooler with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

2 suspects charged in rapper Young Dolph’s murder could face death penalty
Attorneys representing Young Dolph’s murder suspects named
MLGW unclear if robberies of tree trimming crews made power outages worse
DEA Houston shuts down Wholesale Rx Inc. Distribution Operations
DEA shuts down Cordova pharmaceutical company accused of selling opioids to black market
Scams targeting senior citizens on the rise in the Mid-South
State asks Tipton County town to end charter, join county
Crash on I-240 on Poplar
1 dead, another injured in overnight crashes on I-240

Latest News

Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-February 11, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
Almost spring-like temperatures give way to a much colder weekend
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
bb
Super Bowl Weather extremes - Meteorologist Brittney Bryant