A cold Canadian airmass will settle into the Mid-South today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Temperatures will take a tumble today as highs this afternoon will only be in the 30s. A cold front will usher in unseasonably cold Canadian air. We will see showers this morning that could transition to a brief mix or flurries late morning and into the early afternoon but chances of winter precipitation will be low. Temperatures will rebound quickly as highs will trend warmer by Valentine’s Day.

TODAY: Cloudy with a slight chance of a wintry mix or flurries, a North wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and temperatures falling into the mid 30s by afternoon.

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds with a light Northeast wind and lows in the low to mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows near 30.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows near 60. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy and much cooler with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

