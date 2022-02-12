City Watch: 12-year-old missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Zamarrius Proctor.

He was last seen by his brother around 3:30 p.m. on Friday when Zamarrius told his brother to get on the bus without him. He then walked off with another child.

Zamarrius was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a green PlayStation logo, gray jogging pants and black Puma slides.

If seen please call Memphis Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.

