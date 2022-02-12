Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

City Watch: 12-year-old missing

City Watch: Zamarrius Proctor
City Watch: Zamarrius Proctor(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Zamarrius Proctor.

He was last seen by his brother around 3:30 p.m. on Friday when Zamarrius told his brother to get on the bus without him. He then walked off with another child.

Zamarrius was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a green PlayStation logo, gray jogging pants and black Puma slides.

If seen please call Memphis Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

2 suspects charged in rapper Young Dolph’s murder could face death penalty
Attorneys representing Young Dolph’s murder suspects named
MLGW unclear if robberies of tree trimming crews made power outages worse
DEA Houston shuts down Wholesale Rx Inc. Distribution Operations
DEA shuts down Cordova pharmaceutical company accused of selling opioids to black market
Scams targeting senior citizens on the rise in the Mid-South
State asks Tipton County town to end charter, join county
Crash on I-240 on Poplar
1 dead, another injured in overnight crashes on I-240

Latest News

Several thousand MLGW customers still have no power 9 days after an ice storm swept through...
10,000+ still without power in Memphis as clock winds down for MLGW deadline to fully restore power
Thousands remain without power in Shelby County
Thousands remain without power in Shelby County
MLGW expects tonight's power restoration deadline to be met
MLGW expects tonight's power restoration deadline to be met
Memphis BBQ highlighted during "Preserve the Pit" fellowship
Memphis BBQ highlighted during "Preserve the Pit" fellowship