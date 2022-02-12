Advertise with Us
A brief cold snap, but temperatures quickly rebound

By Erin Thomas
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Winter-like temperatures have returned to the Mid-South, but this cold spell will be relatively short-lived as highs will trend above our average of 55 degrees by Valentine’s Day.

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds with a light Northeast wind and lows in the low to mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows near 30.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows near 60. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy and much cooler with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

