Young Dolph murder suspects represented by high profile attorneys

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After given a hard deadline from a Shelby County judge the two men charged in the murder of rapper Young Dolph now have attorneys, and they are names you might recognize.

Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson appeared before Judge Lee Coffee Friday morning.

Smith was joined by attorney Michael Scholl who entered a not guilty plea.

“Enter a not guilty plea your honor,” said Scholl.

Johnson was appointed attorney Juni Ganguli to represent him.

“I’m going to appoint an attorney for you sir, and if you and your family decide to hire another private lawyer at some other point you may certainly do so and I will remove that lawyer, but I’m going to appoint a private attorney for you sir,” said Judge Lee Coffee.

Ganguli also entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Johnson.

Chief Prosecutor Paul Hagerman says now the real process starts; he says he’s been in constant communication with the Memphis Police Department.

“I’ll say we have a motive and I expect y’all to hear about that at some point,” said Hagerman.

Scholl says he’s been in contact with Smith’s family for a couple of weeks, “We made our statement this morning by entering his not guilty plea. We’ll get all the evidence together and we’ll vigorously fight these charges.”

Ganguli said he’s ready for the challenge, “We will file for discovery materials, we’ll get the discovery materials. Once we get the discovery materials I’ll share them with Justin then we’ll go through our investigation, and at some point we will likely have to set this case for trial.”

The next hearing will be on March 24, there will be several hearings before the trial actually starts.

The case qualifies for the death penalty, Hagerman said this is a decision that will be made at the appropriate time, saying now is too early.

“There are facts in this case that would make it, the case eligible for the death penalty, that doesn’t mean that the state’s asking for it; there’s a process we go through, with the family, with my boss,” said Hagerman.

