‘You just can’t help but have a good time’: Exclusive interview with cast member of Tootsie

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Broadway tour of Tootsie is headed to the Memphis Orpheum stage February 15 – 20.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with cast member Lukas James Miller at the digital desk to find out what audiences can expect.

“There isn’t a moment in time where there’s a lull in laughter,” Miller said. “And we’ve found that with pretty much every city that we’ve gone to. You just can’t help but have a good time honestly.”

Click here for tickets.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

