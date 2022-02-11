Woman charged after threat to shoot up school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been arrested and charged after making a threat at Sheffield Elementary.

According to the affidavit, Mikeisha Lanier arrived at the school to pick up their child early. A teacher told Lanier she would have to wait until school was dismissed to leave with her child. Lanier then became irate and a security officer spoke with her before the student was given permission to leave.

The report says as Lanier was leaving with her child she said, “Let me go before I shoot this place up.” The incident was reported to police and located her Lanier, who had several active arrest warrants, and took her into custody.

The report says that Lanier admitted to being at the school and being upset by the situation but denied threatening the school.

Lanier is charged with making a threat of mass violence on school property.

