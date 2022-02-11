Why Super Bowl weather has been so extreme over the years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Since the start of the Super Bowl in 1967, the game has been played in many different locations. With varying weather across the country in February, there has been extreme cold, high heat and a mix of different precipitation during the Super Bowl.

The first Super Bowl was played in Los Angeles, which is known for its mild winter weather. The kick-off temperature was a comfortable 72 degrees, which was perfect for the outdoor stadium.

The warmest outdoor Super Bowl was 84 degrees in Los Angeles. The coldest was in New Orleans at 39 degrees. The wettest was in Miami in 2007 with 0.92″ of rain that started before the game and continued well after kickoff.

One of the windiest Super Bowls was actually the last time the Bengals played the game in 1989 with wind gusts around 25 mph.

Although the Super Bowl is now played in enclosed stadiums, weather still has an impact on fans traveling to and from the game. In 2014, the Broncos and Seahawks played in New Jersey. Although the game went on without a problem, a blizzard started after the game and delayed thousands of fans from traveling home.

In 2011, two snow storms created a mess in the Dallas-Fort Worth area the week of the Super Bowl when the Steelers and Packers played at the Dallas Cowboys stadium. This resulted in canceled flights into the city and even delayed completion of seat additions for the game. Thankfully, the weather cleared up in time for the game on Sunday.

For this year’s 2022 Super Bowl game with the Rams and Bengals, high temperatures will be close to the warmest on record with a high temperature around 83 degrees in Inglewood, CA. Meanwhile, high temperatures will be in the 40s in Memphis on Super Bowl Sunday!

