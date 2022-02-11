Well above average temperatures tomorrow, but the weekend will be much colder

Advertise with Us
By Ron Childers
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A warm and mild pattern is in place as the week comes to a close, but a cold front tomorrow night will usher cold Canadian air into the Mid-South this weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southwest wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Gradually Increasing Clouds with a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with a North wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows near 40.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy and cold with a slight chance of a wintry mix along with temperatures falling from the 40s in the morning into the mid 30s by the afternoon and continuing to fall into the mid 20s overnight. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows near 50. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the lower 60s.

