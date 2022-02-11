Warm day ahead, but temperatures tumble this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The warming trend will continue today with high temperatures reaching into the lower 70s. We will start off with full sunshine through early afternoon, but clouds will increase after 3 pm. It will also be windy today with gusts up to 30 mph. It will be mostly cloudy tonight and showers will be possible after 10 pm as a cold front moves into the area. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 70 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 15 mph, gusts up to 30 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. 20%. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: Becoming north at 5 to 15 mph.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy and cold with a slight chance of snow and sleet in the afternoon. No accumulation is expected. Temperatures will be falling from the upper 30s in the morning into the mid 30s by the afternoon and continuing to fall into the mid 20s overnight. With a north wind gusting up to 30 mph, wind chills will be in the 20s Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows near 50. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the lower 60s.

