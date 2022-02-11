Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Trucker convoy protest could disrupt the Super Bowl, DHS says

Freedom Convoy protestors have now cut off access to three U.S.-Canada border crossings. (Source: CNN, WDIV, CTV NETWORK, CBC NEWS, AMBASSADOR BRIDGE, POOL)
By Jenn Sullivan
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security is warning that vaccine mandate protests, similar to the ones in Canada, could soon erupt in the United States as the Freedom Convoy blocks another artery between the United States and Canada.

Ambassador Bridge toll booths sat empty at the busiest international crossing in North America Thursday.

Freedom Convoy protestors have now cut off access to three U.S.-Canada border crossings in Michigan, North Dakota and Montana on the Canadian side of the border, disrupting economic resources flowing in between the two nations.

Dozens of protesters disrupted traffic at the Ottawa International Airport for about two hours Thursday morning, circling the airport’s arrivals and departure terminals.

The Canadian government is now sending additional Royal Canadian Mounted Police to assist with several protest locations in the country.

“The more resources, the more reinforcements, the safer and quicker we can end this unlawful and unsafe demonstration,” said Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly.

Now, DHS is warning law enforcement across the U.S. that a convoy of truckers protesting vaccine mandates, similar to the protests in Canada, could soon erupt in the U.S., potentially impacting the Super Bowl and President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MLGW unclear if robberies of tree trimming crews made power outages worse
Crash on I-240 on Poplar
1 dead, another injured in overnight crashes on I-240
Scams targeting senior citizens on the rise in the Mid-South
State asks Tipton County town to end charter, join county
(Source: Submitted/Facebook)
Billie Eilish, animal defense groups call for immediate retirement of Memphis Zoo pandas
Gabriel Borders charged with second-degree murder
Man charged with second-degree murder for shooting car thief

Latest News

Crypto companies make a splash, the stars come out, and Super Bowl ads fetch record dollars....
Super Bowl ads look toward the future — and the past
With suspected hate crimes in the Jewish community potentially on the rise, how can you report...
Potential new wave of attacks in Jewish communities
Crypto companies make a splash, the stars come out, and Super Bowl ads fetch record dollars....
Super Bowl ads feature star-studded lineup
Two officers were spotted helping one of their own during a shooting in Phoenix. Five officers...
Police: 8 officers wounded, suspect dead, baby safe after shooting, standoff at Phoenix home
2 suspects charged in rapper Young Dolph’s murder could face death penalty
Attorneys representing Young Dolph’s murder suspects named