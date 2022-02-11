Tigers Men gearing up for game against Houston

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers men have Houston on their minds as they are trying to do better at establishing a culture of winning basketball.

Just ask the Tulane Green Wave.

The Tigers getting their 4th straight victory, and latest in a slate of revenge games, beating the Wave 80-69 Wednesday at FedExForum.

The UoM got double doubles from its frontline duo of Jalen Duren and DeAndre Williams.

The pair combined for 29 points, and 25 rebounds in the victory.

“Just being happy. I love when the team comes out and shows what we can do,” said Duren. “I’m happy that we got our full roster back and able to show the world what we can do.”

”I’m going to just continue to get better over time with my teammates. And just try to stack up wins,” said Williams.

The Tigers next get ready for their showdown at 6th ranked House Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

