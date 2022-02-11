Tiger women take tough loss vs Tulane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tiger Women hosted Tulane at the Elma Roane Fieldhouse on the campus Thursday night.

They were down by eight with under a minute to play. Jatiya Jones canned a three-pointer to cut it to five.

Then Jones comes up with a steal, to Emani Jefferson, who found Maya Stoval for another triple to make it a two-point game. But Dyna Jones knocked down a three from the corner with 13 seconds left.

Tulane held off Memphis.

Final score 76-74. The Tiger Women are now 13-8 on the season, 4-6 in the AAC.

The UofM Women’s next game at East Carolina is Sunday at noon.

