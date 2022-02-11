Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tiger women take tough loss vs Tulane

Memphis Tigers Women's Basketball
Memphis Tigers Women's Basketball(University of Memphis Athletics)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tiger Women hosted Tulane at the Elma Roane Fieldhouse on the campus Thursday night.

They were down by eight with under a minute to play. Jatiya Jones canned a three-pointer to cut it to five.

Then Jones comes up with a steal, to Emani Jefferson, who found Maya Stoval for another triple to make it a two-point game. But Dyna Jones knocked down a three from the corner with 13 seconds left. 

Tulane held off Memphis.

Final score 76-74. The Tiger Women are now 13-8 on the season, 4-6 in the AAC.

The UofM Women’s next game at East Carolina is Sunday at noon.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

MLGW unclear if robberies of tree trimming crews made power outages worse
Crash on I-240 on Poplar
1 dead, another injured in overnight crashes on I-240
Scams targeting senior citizens on the rise in the Mid-South
State asks Tipton County town to end charter, join county
(Source: Submitted/Facebook)
Billie Eilish, animal defense groups call for immediate retirement of Memphis Zoo pandas
Gabriel Borders charged with second-degree murder
Man charged with second-degree murder for shooting car thief

Latest News

American Football
2 former Tigers selected for NFL Combine
MEMPHIS, TN - NOVEMBER, 9
Tigers Men gearing up for game against Houston
Jackson State will return for one final Southern Heritage Classic
DeAndre Williams
Tigers players welcome DeAndre Williams back from injury