Suspects indicted in Young Dolph’s murder in court for arraignment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The case for holding two men responsible for the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph continues in court Friday. Both Cornelius Smith and Justin Johnson will appear before a judge today.

After last week’s appearance was postponed due to the ice storm, we’re expecting to find out whether either of them has gotten an attorney or if they’ll be appointed one.

Justin Johnson, 23, was captured in Indiana by U.S. Marshals a month ago Jan. 11.

He was indicted on multiple charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and more.

Johnson also faces several charges from previous offenses including violating terms of a prior aggravated rape conviction in 2015.

Cornelius Smith, 32, was arrested first in connection with the shooting. He was found in Southaven back in December.

Smith was arrested on a warrant for the theft of a white Mercedes Benz used in the murder.

He was indicted on charges including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, property theft, using a firearm during a felony and more.

The judge said prosecutors could seek the death penalty if Smith is convicted of the charges. A life sentence could also be on the table.

Both men are still behind bars without bond. They’ll make their appearance in court at 9 a.m.

The judge says, if convicted, the murder charge alone would allow the state of Tennessee to seek the death penalty or sentence him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Investigators still haven’t publicly released details on a motive for Johnson or Smith shooting Young Dolph.

