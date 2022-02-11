Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Shelby County’s latest weekly COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 12.8%

Shelby County Weekly Positivity Rate - SCHD
Shelby County Weekly Positivity Rate - SCHD(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reported another drop in the weekly positivity rate for the fifth week in a row following a massive surge of omicron cases.

The weekly positivity rate for the week of Jan. 30 dropped to 12.8%, down from the previous week’s rate of 17.1%.

Shelby County COVID-19 daily case reports are on the decline as well. There are 437 new cases with an additional 121 pediatric cases, according to the health department dashboard.

Shelby County also reported another four virus-related deaths.

Though cases are much lower compared to beginning the year, Tennessee is among the top five states in the nation that continue to trend high in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, according to the New York Times

There have been 233,033 confirmed and probable cases in the county with a death toll of 2,992 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Active cases are at about 5,400 with 1,631 of those among children -- school-aged children also account for 31% of all active cases.

Shelby County is making progress, slowly but surely, towards the goal of “herd immunity.” So far, Shelby County has reached 79.3% of its 700,000 vaccination goal.

Shelby County vaccine data:

  • 555,186 total people vaccinated
  • 2,733 vaccinations reported within the last seven days
  • 1,198,786 total vaccinations administered

Find more Shelby County COVID-19 data at shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

MLGW unclear if robberies of tree trimming crews made power outages worse
Crash on I-240 on Poplar
1 dead, another injured in overnight crashes on I-240
Scams targeting senior citizens on the rise in the Mid-South
State asks Tipton County town to end charter, join county
(Source: Submitted/Facebook)
Billie Eilish, animal defense groups call for immediate retirement of Memphis Zoo pandas
Gabriel Borders charged with second-degree murder
Man charged with second-degree murder for shooting car thief

Latest News

Former SCHD Chief of Nursing Judy Martin
Former Shelby Co. Health Dept. Chief of Nursing sues county over termination for vaccine waste
$75K grant will expand rural healthcare provider workforce programs in Tenn.
$75K grant will expand rural healthcare provider workforce programs in Tenn.
$75K grant will expand rural healthcare provider workforce programs in Tenn.
Tennessee woman accused of driving through vaccine tent granted diversion
Tennessee woman accused of driving through vaccine tent granted diversion