Scams targeting senior citizens on the rise in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South reports an alarming increase in senior scams.

In fact, senior citizens are targeted by criminals, crooks and creeps more often than any other age group.

During the pandemic, the amount of money swindled from Mid-South seniors tripled.

With the help of the BBB’s Scam Tracker, we’re taking action to make sure your elders don’t get taken to the cleaners in 2022.

Retired school band director Ron Turner vividly remembers the day scammers called to tell his 82-year-old mother she’d won the Publishers Clearinghouse Sweepstakes.

”And all they needed was some credit card number from her for processing fees and they were in Millington ready to come give her a million dollars,” Turner said. “I overheard the conversation and got on the other line and told everybody that could hear me that I knew this was a scam. And I ordered my mom to hang up and we did.”

But the conman called back after Ron left for an appointment and convinced his mom the offer was legit.

”She called me when I was at the event and said they’re on their way from Millington with a million dollars. My first question was, did you give them money? And she said, well… just $400,” Turner said.

Daniel Irwin with the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South says when a senior falls for a scam it’s financially and emotionally devastating.

”A lot of scammers target seniors because a lot of them live alone. They’re isolated. They tend to have more money in their savings. They own their own home free and clear. A lot of them have better credit or access to money,” Irwin said.

Irwin says in 2020 240 senior scams were reported to the BBB’s Scam Tracker website, the victims out $68,000.

In 2021 382 senior scams were reported in the Mid-South ,losses skyrocketing to $280,000.

Con artists, says Irwin, got cozy with their intended targets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

”It’s not uncommon for us to hear that scammers will spend an hour, two hours, three hours on the phone with a senior just talking to them before they give them the pitch,” Irwin said.

Top senior scams in the Mid-South?

Medicare - scams where an unsolicited caller tries to sign you up for a program that doesn’t exist, or asks you to verify your social security number.

Government Imposters scams - bogus phone calls purportedly from the IRS or Social Security Administration and the caller tells you there’s a problem that can only be solved if you pay a fee or a fine.

Grandparents - scams work this way: someone calls out of the blue, or contacts you on social media claiming to be your grandchild in distress, stranded on a trip for instance, and they need money to get home.

Seepstakes scams - where someone calls to tell you that you’ve won an exorbitant amount of money.

Ron Turner quickly called the credit bureaus, bank and credit card companies to put a freeze on his mother’s accounts after she fell for the fake Publishers Clearinghouse scam.

”If my mom had lived alone and I happened to not be there, they could’ve taken her for everything she had. I mean, they had access to all her money,” Turner said.

The dead giveaway for Turner, when the caller requested a fee before his mother could get her winnings.

”Anytime they need a credit card number or any other personal information like that, red flag. I mean why would somebody give you $1 million but need $400 from you?” Turner said.

Other senior scam red flags include:

Request for unusual payment - like a wire transfer or gift card.

The caller uses an aggressive tone or pressure.

You’re told this deal of a lifetime can only be secured with your bank account our credit card info.

Turner, a pro at sending out messages on his ham radio, is now sending out a warning about senior scams.

”Don’t answer the phone if you don’t recognize the number. That’s what we do,” Turner said.

