Owner of shelter in Orange Mound asks for help to get building up to code

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Understaffed and overwhelmed. The owner of the Orange Mound homeless shelter shut down by the City of Memphis two weeks ago is asking government leaders, local businesses and the faith community for help getting the center re-opened.

The City of Memphis said it gave Juice Orange Mound founder Britney Thornton nearly a year to follow the proper permitting process to keep her shelter open. During a news conference with Memphis media on Thursday, February 10, she talked about how confusing the process has been for her.

“I’m not a planner,” she said, “I have no clue how these processes work.”

For 11 months, Thornton’s non-profit provided accommodations for dozens of unhoused people inside an old clothing store on Park Avenue in the heart of Orange Mound. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland described the building as a “makeshift shelter...not safe for occupants.”

“We just had a building and we opened it up on the very first day of the snowstorm in 2021. I literally moved out of my house to be able to operate this shelter,” said Thornton, “We did not have an overnight person. To anyone who is sensitive to this issue, this is an immediate ask and something we need to act swiftly on to be able to bring about change.”

Ursula Madden, Chief Communications Officer for the City of Memphis, told Action News 5 that Thornton never pulled any of the proper permits for the main building, or the new modular homes installed out back this week. She said the Division of Planning and Development had been in conversations with Thornton for the past year, asking that she follow the same guidelines and rules that everyone else in Memphis must follow when doing any kind of building or construction.

“We just need her to follow the law,” said Madden. “We see the urgency that she sees, and it’s not that we don’t want to have her build a shelter there. We’re happy to have her build a shelter there. But it’s got to be safe. It’s got to be sanitary.”

Thornton admitted being understaffed and overwhelmed by the permitting and zoning process.

“You can imagine,” she said, “I just picked up a beer can off the parking lot. That’s my responsibility as the sole staff person, answering emails, coordinating... it’s a lot for one person.”

On Thursday, Shelby County Property Assessor Melvin Burgess pledged to help Thornton and JOM.

“I will be meeting with government leaders,” said Burgess, “to see how we can raise funds and any other kind of resources we need to try to get and keep this property up and going.”

Problems identified by code enforcement include:

No working smoke detector

No sprinkler system

No working restrooms, showers or running water

No sleeping facilities separating men from women and children.

Thornton is now asking for grace, and for guidance.

“The clock is ticking,” she said, “and people are still homeless.”

Thornton is scheduled to appear in Shelby County Environmental Court on March 13 to address the code issues with the shelter.

Her schedule could get even busier in the near future. The Shelby County Election Commission said Thornton pulled a petition to run for Shelby County Commission, District 10. SCEC records show she has not officially filed yet. Shelby County Property Assessor Burgess is also running for re-election. The county primary is in May.

