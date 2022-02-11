One man shot on East Hillview Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on East Hillview Drive on Thursday afternoon.

A report says that police found one man shot several times and taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition has not been provided at this time.

The report says that a grey, two-door Nissan Infiniti is responsible for the shooting and was seen leaving the location at a high rate of speed.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

