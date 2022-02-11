Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

One man shot on East Hillview Drive

One man shot on East Hillview Drive
One man shot on East Hillview Drive(WCAX)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on East Hillview Drive on Thursday afternoon.

A report says that police found one man shot several times and taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition has not been provided at this time.

The report says that a grey, two-door Nissan Infiniti is responsible for the shooting and was seen leaving the location at a high rate of speed.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

MLGW unclear if robberies of tree trimming crews made power outages worse
2 suspects charged in rapper Young Dolph’s murder could face death penalty
Attorneys representing Young Dolph’s murder suspects named
DEA Houston shuts down Wholesale Rx Inc. Distribution Operations
DEA shuts down Cordova pharmaceutical company accused of selling opioids to black market
Crash on I-240 on Poplar
1 dead, another injured in overnight crashes on I-240
Scams targeting senior citizens on the rise in the Mid-South
State asks Tipton County town to end charter, join county

Latest News

Young Dolph murder suspects represented by high profile attorneys
Young Dolph murder suspects represented by high profile attorneys
National brand highlights Memphis barbecue to promote entrepreneur program
National brand highlights Memphis barbecue to promote entrepreneur program
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
Mikeisha Lanier
Woman charged after threat to shoot up school