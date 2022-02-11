Advertise with Us
National brand highlights Memphis barbecue to promote entrepreneur program

By Camille Connor
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It comes at no surprise that Memphis is being highlighted by a national brand as the BBQ Capitol of the World.

Kingsford, known for its charcoal grilling products, recruited Memphis Artist Brandan “BMike” Odums to paint a mural on the historic family-owned restaurant Payne’s BBQ. The purpose is to promote the brand’s Preserve the Pit fellowship.

Co-owner of Payne’s BBQ Ron Payne is excited about the mural. It has already become a selfie wall for guests.

“We’re celebrating 50 years,” said Payne, “It’s a blessing - that’s what it feels like - to be in a family where we can work together every day and be a staple.”

The mural design will be placed on Kingsford bags and sold at Walmart nationwide to raise awareness about the brand’s Preserve the Pit fellowship.

The fellowship provides mentorship for barbecue entrepreneurs. This year six professionals will be chosen as fellows, and 10 will be given small business grants.

Memphis’ own celebrity chef Pat Neely is a mentor for the program. Neely has co-hosted two shows on the Food Network. He was drawn to barbecuing as a child.

“When I was about 13 I started working in my uncle’s place, the famous Jim Neely of Jim Neely’s Interstate on 3rd Street. Over those teenage years, I just fell in love with the art of barbecue,” said Neely.

Passing down the tradition of barbecuing is what the Preserve the Pit fellowship it all about, and Neely is excited to help the next generation.

“When you’re young and you’re just starting out in business, you really need that encouragement,” said Neely.

Barbecue entrepreneurs who are interested in the fellowship can apply to be nominated at Kingsford.com. Applications close March 1.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

