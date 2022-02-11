MLGW says most customers who can take power should be restored by Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For thousands of Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) customers, Thursday marks day eight without power following last week’s ice storm.

MLGW officials said Thursday that power restoration should be complete for most customers who can take power by 11:59 p.m. Friday.

For other customers, restoration could stretch into Saturday.

”We heard the transformer blow up, and the lights went out,” said East Memphis resident, Raymond Spence.

Spence says his power went out last Thursday around 1 p.m. The neighborhood has been in the dark ever since.

”We have a fireplace and my wife and I huddled up to the fireplace and kept warm and we have plenty of blankets we slept fine,” he said.

Action News 5 was there as MLGW crews were in Spence’s neighborhood working to restore power.

The utility company says 90 contract crews are in Memphis from Alabama, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Virginia to assist with repairs.I

Initially, officials said power would be restored by the end of the day, but that’s been pushed back.

”We’re finding damage. A lot of time in some storms you can just refuse it and be done. We are finding damage and that will slow things down. It requires tree trimming and equipment replacement,” said MLGW Chief Operating Officer, Alonzo Weaver.

Spence says he weathered the ice storm of 1994, so he knows MLGW has a difficult job, however, he wishes there were more accurate time estimates for power restoration.

”Light, Gas and Water is working hard. I don’t fault them for that, just the information system,” Spence said.

MLGW is asking customers to leave their front porch lights on and gates unlocked so crews will know if their power is restored, and can gain access to make repairs efficiently.

For those without power there are several resources available including a mobile food pantry happening Friday at Dave Wells Community Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

