Memphis Zoo’s Le Le the Giant Panda predicts Super Bowl LVI winner
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Le Le the Giant Panda is once again making his predictions on who will be the winner of this year’s Super Bowl LVI.
This year it took a little while longer for Le Le to make a decision but according to the Memphis zoo, Le Le has picked the correct winner three times in the last eight years. Will this year be his fourth?
After some pre-game Super Bowl snacks, Le Le picked the Cincinnati Bengals to be this year’s winner!
You can watch Super Bowl LVI on Action News 5 this Sunday at 5:30 P.M.
