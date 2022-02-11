Memphis Zoo’s Le Le the Giant Panda predicts Super Bowl LVI winner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Le Le the Giant Panda is once again making his predictions on who will be the winner of this year’s Super Bowl LVI.

This year it took a little while longer for Le Le to make a decision but according to the Memphis zoo, Le Le has picked the correct winner three times in the last eight years. Will this year be his fourth?

After some pre-game Super Bowl snacks, Le Le picked the Cincinnati Bengals to be this year’s winner!

You can watch Super Bowl LVI on Action News 5 this Sunday at 5:30 P.M.

Everybody knows who the real star of the super bowl is right?

SNACKS > SUPER BOWL

Let us know what your favorite part of the Big Game is! 🏈@Bengals @RamsNFL @NFL @nbcsports #memphiszoo pic.twitter.com/IZ2ZJ4LO0Y — Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) February 11, 2022

Giant Panda Le Le Predicts Super Bowl LVI Winner (Memphis Zoo)

