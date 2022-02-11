Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man shot, killed in Frayser; one person detained

Memphis police
Memphis police(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Frayser that left one man dead.

It happened Friday morning on N. Hollywood Street. The man died at the scene.

Police say one person is detained and the investigation is ongoing.

