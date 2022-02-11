Man shot, killed in Frayser; one person detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Frayser that left one man dead.

It happened Friday morning on N. Hollywood Street. The man died at the scene.

Police say one person is detained and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.