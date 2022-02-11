Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands right now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk the cover story focusing on Latin entrepreneurs flourishing in the Mid-South.

She also talked about celebrating Black History Month though it’s traditional event known at Afro-Latino Week.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

