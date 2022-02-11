Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands right now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk the cover story focusing on Latin entrepreneurs flourishing in the Mid-South.

She also talked about celebrating Black History Month though it’s traditional event known at Afro-Latino Week.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

MLGW unclear if robberies of tree trimming crews made power outages worse
Crash on I-240 on Poplar
1 dead, another injured in overnight crashes on I-240
Scams targeting senior citizens on the rise in the Mid-South
State asks Tipton County town to end charter, join county
(Source: Submitted/Facebook)
Billie Eilish, animal defense groups call for immediate retirement of Memphis Zoo pandas
Gabriel Borders charged with second-degree murder
Man charged with second-degree murder for shooting car thief

Latest News

DEA Houston shuts down Wholesale Rx Inc. Distribution Operations
DEA shuts down Cordova pharmaceutical company for selling opioids to black market
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Memphis police
Man shot, killed in Frayser; one person detained
2 suspects charged in rapper Young Dolph’s murder could face death penalty
Attorneys representing Young Dolph’s murder suspects named