Grizzlies cruise to another blowout victory at Detroit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One thing about these Memphis Grizzlies, is they don’t play with their food. The Detriot Pistons found out these Bears eat till they’re finished.

Little Caesar’s Arena in the Motor City where the only thing motoring early on was the Grizzlies offense and defense.

Stephen Adams got the feast started by gobbling up everything in the paint -- double double 16 points and 14 rebounds for Aquaman -- 10-2 run to start.

The Grizzlies defense took over. Memphis came up with two straight steals for fast breaks and DeAnthony Melton ended the first with a wing three.

Then a game of Tic Tac Toe after the second one, ending in a Melton slam dunk -- 14 for Mr. Do Something.

The Griz jumped out to a 41-19 lead at the end of one.

Desmond Bane got back on the scoring train.

Bane with 22 points, including 3-4 from downtown.

Ja Morant led all scorers with 23.

Grizzlies went on to blowout the Pistons. Final Score 132-to-109.

This is their third straight win by 20 or more, their third straight game scoring at least 130 points and their fourth straight victory.

The Griz, now 39-18, next stay on the road at the Charlotte Hornets Saturday night.

