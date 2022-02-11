Former Shelby Co. Health Dept. Chief of Nursing sues county over termination for vaccine waste

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Shelby County Health Department Nursing Director, Dr. Judy Martin is suing the county over termination during the state investigation into COVID-19 vaccine waste.

According to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday, Martin says her character was “defamed” as a result of her termination. Martin continues to say her standing in the community has been “severely damaged” and has been kept from seeking similar employment in her profession.

The lawsuit says Martin is ordering Shelby County Government to pay her in compensatory damages including “impairment of her reputation, damage to her name and inability to gain other similar governmental employment” and damages to her “personal humiliation and emotional/mental anguish and distress.”

In February 2021, Martin along with contract pharmacies Dr. Marilyn Bruce left the department.

At the time, former Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter says Martin decided to retire while Bruce had “moved on.”

