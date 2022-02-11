Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Former Shelby Co. Health Dept. Chief of Nursing sues county over termination for vaccine waste

Former SCHD Chief of Nursing Judy Martin
Former SCHD Chief of Nursing Judy Martin(Action News 5)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Shelby County Health Department Nursing Director, Dr. Judy Martin is suing the county over termination during the state investigation into COVID-19 vaccine waste.

According to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday, Martin says her character was “defamed” as a result of her termination. Martin continues to say her standing in the community has been “severely damaged” and has been kept from seeking similar employment in her profession.

The lawsuit says Martin is ordering Shelby County Government to pay her in compensatory damages including “impairment of her reputation, damage to her name and inability to gain other similar governmental employment” and damages to her “personal humiliation and emotional/mental anguish and distress.”

In February 2021, Martin along with contract pharmacies Dr. Marilyn Bruce left the department.

At the time, former Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter says Martin decided to retire while Bruce had “moved on.”

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

MLGW unclear if robberies of tree trimming crews made power outages worse
Crash on I-240 on Poplar
1 dead, another injured in overnight crashes on I-240
Scams targeting senior citizens on the rise in the Mid-South
State asks Tipton County town to end charter, join county
(Source: Submitted/Facebook)
Billie Eilish, animal defense groups call for immediate retirement of Memphis Zoo pandas
Gabriel Borders charged with second-degree murder
Man charged with second-degree murder for shooting car thief

Latest News

Shelby County Weekly Positivity Rate - SCHD
Shelby County’s latest weekly COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 12.8%
DEA Houston shuts down Wholesale Rx Inc. Distribution Operations
DEA shuts down Cordova pharmaceutical company accused of selling opioids to black market
Memphis police
Man shot, killed in Frayser; one person detained
2 suspects charged in rapper Young Dolph’s murder could face death penalty
Attorneys representing Young Dolph’s murder suspects named