DEA shuts down Cordova pharmaceutical company for selling opioids to black market

DEA Houston shuts down Wholesale Rx Inc. Distribution Operations
DEA Houston shuts down Wholesale Rx Inc. Distribution Operations
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - The Drug Enforcement Administration has shut down a Cordova pharmaceutical company after being accused of selling controlled substances onto the black market.

The DEA says they discovered Wholesale Rx, also known as Tyler Pharmaceuticals, shipped over two-million dosage units of opioids to Houston, Texas in 2021. Ninety-nine percent of its sales were to Houston area pharmacies.

Over $800,000 dollars worth of opioids were seized Wednesday from Tyler Pharmaceuticals in Cordova says DEA.

“The immediate suspension order is a clear reminder that our rigorous enforcement to keep our communities safe knows no state lines. We will come after those DEA Registrants that fail to adhere to federal laws designed to ensure the safe and legal distribution of pharmaceutical drugs,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux, Houston Division. “This case is another example of the DEA’s continued commitment to combat our nation’s opioid crisis and ensure registrants remain compliant to reduce the diversion of controlled substances that drives drug overdose deaths and violent crime in our communities.”

Wholesale Rx Distribution license was suspended for failure to provide effective controls against diversion of controlled substances.

The DEA says pharmaceutical companies that fail to implement such controls contribute to this countries opioid epidemic and will be held accountable.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

