Day 9: MLGW nears projected restoration deadline with more than 12K customers without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is progress being made this morning to restore power across Shelby County but for more than 12,000 people across Shelby County who lost power during last week’s ice storm, it’s day nine without heat and electricity.

MLGW is aiming to restore most customers’ power by midnight Friday, but at this hour, it’s possible that some customers’ power won’t be restored until Saturday.

MLGW says 90 contract crews are in Memphis from Alabama, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia to assist with repairs.

We talked to one customer who says their power went out when a transformer blew up during last week’s storm.

MLGW Chief Operating Officer, Alonzo Weaver, says this storm is creating different challenges for getting peoples’ power back up and running.

“We’re finding damage. A lot of time in some storms you can just refuse it and be done,” said Weaver. “We are finding damage and that will slow things down. It requires tree trimming and equipment replacement.”

MLGW is asking customers to leave their front porch lights on and gates unlocked so crews will know if their power is restored, and can gain access to make repairs efficiently.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.