Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Day 9: MLGW nears projected restoration deadline with more than 12K customers without power

By Camille Connor
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is progress being made this morning to restore power across Shelby County but for more than 12,000 people across Shelby County who lost power during last week’s ice storm, it’s day nine without heat and electricity.

MLGW is aiming to restore most customers’ power by midnight Friday, but at this hour, it’s possible that some customers’ power won’t be restored until Saturday.

MLGW says 90 contract crews are in Memphis from Alabama, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia to assist with repairs.

We talked to one customer who says their power went out when a transformer blew up during last week’s storm.

MLGW Chief Operating Officer, Alonzo Weaver, says this storm is creating different challenges for getting peoples’ power back up and running.

“We’re finding damage. A lot of time in some storms you can just refuse it and be done,” said Weaver. “We are finding damage and that will slow things down. It requires tree trimming and equipment replacement.”

MLGW is asking customers to leave their front porch lights on and gates unlocked so crews will know if their power is restored, and can gain access to make repairs efficiently.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

MLGW unclear if robberies of tree trimming crews made power outages worse
Crash on I-240 on Poplar
1 dead, another injured in overnight crashes on I-240
(Source: Submitted/Facebook)
Billie Eilish, animal defense groups call for immediate retirement of Memphis Zoo pandas
Plans unveiled for planned improvements for Walnut Grove and Farm Road intersection
Plans unveiled for improvements at Walnut Grove and Farm Road intersection
Gabriel Borders charged with second-degree murder
Man charged with second-degree murder for shooting car thief

Latest News

Black History Month: Memphis photographer shares historical photos in new book
Black History Month: Memphis photographer shares historical photos in new book
MLGW to host mobile food pantry
MLGW to host mobile food pantry
TN Senator Bill Hagerty speaks on infrastructure & possibility of 3rd Memphis bridge
February issue of Memphis Magazine explores civil rights heritage in the Mississippi Delta
February issue of Memphis Magazine explores civil rights heritage in the Mississippi Delta